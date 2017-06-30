TOP STORIES
Family Of Accident Victims Petitions IGP
THE FAMILIES of the three young men from Yorogo, who were killed last week under bizarre circumstances are appealing to the Minister for the Interior and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to constitute an independent committee of inquiry to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of the three.
On June 22, 2017, at about 6:30 pm, James Akuntubego Nsobire was killed in a crash, about 800 meters away from his residence on the Bolgatanga-Bongo road by Daniel Alhassan Azaah, a Senior Mortuary Attendant at the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga.
In his bid to escape the wrath of the angry residents of Yorogo, where he also hails from, Mr. Azaah fled the scene, but the angry residents set his car ablaze.
In a press release issued Tuesday June 27, by the families of Ameseya and Atariburo, they have lost complete trust in the Bolgatanga Municipal Police Command, which they believe cannot conduct fair investigations into the death of the three.
According to the release, On June 23, when relatives of the deceased went to the Regional Hospital Morgue to claim his body for burial, they spotted the alleged killer of James at post, with a bottle of beer, to their utter dismay, because he didn't show any level of remorse.
“An argument ensued and Mr. Azaah pulled out a gun, threatening to shoot the people around, resulting in some exchange of words. This resulted in the arrest of three of the youth at the hospital, one of them an indigene of Zaare, who was merely observing the happenings at the mortuary.”
The release further stated that the Assemblyman, Peter Adongo, who was heading home with the corpse, received a phone call that some people had been arrested at the mortuary. He immediately proceeded to the police station to plead for their release.
However, the police arrested him and put him and the three others into police cells. Upon hearing that the assembly man and the three others had been arrested, they made a U-Turn to the police station to enquire about the two arrested young men.
At the police station, the police shot into the crowd, hitting Thomas Ameseya and Peter Anaba who were rushed to the hospital by the youth. They men died from the gunshot wounds on Saturday June 24.
The families also criticized the police for circulating a release in the media in which they twisted the facts of the incident.
“The police claim they fired warning shots and only shot in the air. If it is so, how can warning shots in the air as the police expect us to believe kill Thomas and Peter? Or Were the two flying in the air and were caught by the bullets”? – The families quizzed.
They also demanded that Mr. Azaah, the mortuary attendant be investigated and further prosecuted just like the police would have done if James was a police officer, soldier, a politician or the son of a politician.”
From William Nlanjerbor JALULAH,Bolgatanga
