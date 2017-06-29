TOP STORIES
IT'S THROUGH THE WAY OF FRIENDSHIP THAT ONE CAN KNOW EACH OTHER BETTERBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Techiman Collapsed Building: B/A Minister Sets Up 7- Member Committee
The Brong Ahafo region minister, Hon.Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, has set up a seven-member committee to investigate the collapsing of a building Wednesday dawn which occurred at Techiman.
The committee has been asked to examine the cause of the three-storey building under construction which collapsed and killed a Security man at Techiman market and what steps could be taken to prevent such disaster in the future.
Hon. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, disclosed this to Sunyani based radio Metro 90.5FM, when he visited the scene on Wednesday.
The Minister also suspended two senior staff of the Techiman Municipal Assembly (TMA) namely;
Alfred Osei Berko who is the assembly's engineer and Isaac Yeboah the buildings inspector, "the two officers will remain under suspension until full investigation by a 7-member committee into the matter is completed.
“The work is shoddy and you can see from the collapse pillars that there is not enough cement in the building. It is sad that there are also no documents covering this structure. I wish to use this opportunity to employ on contractors working on projects to provide all the necessary documents. It is our responsibility as a government to protect citizens and the property”, he said.
Hon. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh called on persons who have put up unauthorized structures within the Techiman market to immediately pull them down before the law catches up with them.
Background
A three-storey building containing about 30 stores under construction this dawn collapsed at the Techiman market resulting in the death of security man who had slept at the construction site.
Seidu Mumuni also a security man who was among the two survivors, disclosed that the incident occurred at about 3:30am at the Wa Station in the Techiman market.
According to him the contractor and his men had come to work the day before the disaster and had reached the third floor.
One of the injured persons in critical condition is currently on admission at the Holy Family Hospital and the body of the deceased deposited at the morgue of the same facility.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Regional News