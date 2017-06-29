TOP STORIES
procastionation, idleness, laziness are the thief of time, but how could it be helped if time for contemplation is needed,By: Abel Belo da Silva
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Who Assists GHS With $110000 Items
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has presented items worth $110,000 to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in Accra.
The items which consist of a vehicle, computers and other IT gadgets would enhance the work of the Disease and Surveillance Department (DSD) of the GHS.
Dr Owen Laws Kaluwa, WHO representative to Ghana, who made the presentation, said the donation was part of WHO's co-operation with the government and the GHS.
He said, “It is the hope of WHO that the items will be used to strengthen capacity, as well as surveillance to public health.”
Dr Kaluwa observed that WHO has already done a number of training and exercises, and it is the primary goal of the organisation that the items would go a long way to support influenza and surveillance.
“But, indeed, it will strengthen surveillance and the health sector,” he added.
Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Director General of the GHS, thanked WHO for the support, noting it would go a long way to improve the health needs of Ghanaians, as well as improve the work of the DSD.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Health