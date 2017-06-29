modernghana logo

Who Assists GHS With $110000 Items

Daily Guide
2 hours ago | Health

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has presented items worth $110,000 to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in Accra.

The items which consist of a vehicle, computers and other IT gadgets would enhance the work of the Disease and Surveillance Department (DSD) of the GHS.

Dr Owen Laws Kaluwa, WHO representative to Ghana, who made the presentation, said the donation was part of WHO's co-operation with the government and the GHS.

He said, “It is the hope of WHO that the items will be used to strengthen capacity, as well as surveillance to public health.”

Dr Kaluwa observed that WHO has already done a number of training and exercises, and it is the primary goal of the organisation that the items would go a long way to support influenza and surveillance.

“But, indeed, it will strengthen surveillance and the health sector,” he added.

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Director General of the GHS, thanked WHO for the support, noting it would go a long way to improve the health needs of Ghanaians, as well as improve the work of the DSD.

GNA

