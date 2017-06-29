TOP STORIES
Tijaniyya Supreme Leader Meets Religious Affairs Minister
The supreme leader of Tijjaniya in Ghana and the President of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana, Sheikh Khalifa Ahmed Abul Faidi Maikano paid a coutesy call on the Honourable Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, the Minister for chieftaincy and Religious Affairs in Accra.
Briefing the Minister about the group, his Eminence Sheikh Khalifa Maikano who led five member delegation mentioned that, the Tijjaniyya sect which he leads is the largest Muslim Sufi group in Ghana. That his father late Sheikh Abdulai Maikano who was the first National Chief Imam of the Ghana Armed Forces graduated from Azhar University in Egypt and Senegal in the middle 50s after he walked there seeking for knowledge .
According to Khalifa, his father has instituted National Quranic Recitation over 51 years now, to seek for national peace and tranquility for people of Ghana , butstill yet to be recognized by the state. The programme which attracts over 500,000 people is held annually in Prang in the Brong Ahafo region .
He called for collaboration of the state, to provide economic empowerment to his teeming youth .
The Honourable minister applauded the effort of Khalifa in mobilizing the muslim youth around spirituality and assured the delegate that His Excllency the President will be briefed on the issues raised.
He called on the Tijjaniya leader that, just as the other religious bodies, the Tijanniyya group will be supported.
