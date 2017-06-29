TOP STORIES
$19bn Chinese money a “mirage” – Quashigah
The MP for Keta Richard Quashigah has shot down announcement by government a total of $19 billion is coming from China to support the country’s development agenda.
According to the NDC lawmaker, the facility announced by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after a trip to China is likely not to see the light of day, describing it as a “mirage”.
Dr. Bawumia told the media upon his arrival the package includes the two billion CDB loan the erstwhile Mahama administration failed to access out of the three billion facility.
He added Ghana’s untapped natural resources will be used as a “leverage” to secure the release of the funds. However, in an interview with Starr News’ Parliamentary Correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan, Mr. Quashigah expressed doubt at the claims of the vice President.
“It’s just a big mirage as I can perceive. Big, big mirage and I do not think that Ghanaians should be taken for a ride. Let’s get a firm conclusion on these matters before we start trumpeting and making statements here and there to excite the Ghanaian. I mean, 19 billion? When is it coming? You know, so, but we are here in Parliament, we are waiting, let them bring up the documents and we will peruse them and know because I do not think that there is any such deal, I don’t believe he has clinched any deal”.
The outspoken Keta MP further cautioned government’s new found love for China will jeopardise the fight against illegal mining given the neck deep involvement of Chinese nationals in the act.
“Even if you go and you are told that there are potentials of getting monies you know, from this area and that area, and all you need is, as it were commit your natural resources and then you start jumping? To what extent are we committing our natural resources at the time when we are fighting the issue of Galamsey?
“Knowing too well that a lot of Chinese people were spearheading some of these activities that we found very, very inimical to our environment then you come to us telling us within days that you’ve clinched a deal and you will be leveraging our natural resources. I thought he would have reflected on these matters very well before putting them in the public domain,” the legislator stressed.
The concerns of the MP come after similar ones from civil society organizations such as the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) which has stated the deal will only benefit China at the expense of Ghana.
Government has, however, insisted the deal is in the best interest of the country.
