TOP STORIES
ONE SHOULD BE HAPPY WITH WHAT HE DECIDESBy: akoaso-HH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
$19 Billion Chinese Loan Agreement Is A Hoax
Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in charge of operations, Koku Anyidoho believes the $19 billion Chinese deal signed by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is a hoax indicating that he will soon be vindicated on his stance.
“$19 billion has not come and $2 billion has also not come. I heard Deputy Finance Minister, Kwaku Kwarteng admit on a sister station that no single dollar has arrived in the country. It is only an MOU that was signed. There is the need to take the transaction through parliament and other processes before it is even approved. Nonetheless, there is no $19 billion anywhere it is a hoax. We have done the work before and we know what it entails. The back and forth is frustrating. You write some English, they claim that is not the way it should be written in China”, he stated.
He reiterated that there is no $19 billion anywhere urging Ghanaians to disregard bragging rights by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) it has secured a record-breaking deal from China.
“Even If it is true there is $19 billion coming, is it going to be for free? Kwaku Kwarteng has admitted this is coming at a cost and let me tell you that our gold, bauxite, oil and other natural resources are going to be used in return for the stated amount”, he added.
Mr Anyidoho damned claims that it is because of the current credibility of the ruling government they have been able to secure the stated deal.
“They should go preach the credibility sermons to the oceans they think we are jokers in this country? They cannot deceive us because we know what is happening and will soon expose them because there is lawlessness in this country. NPP is confused because they don’t know what is going on”, he claimed.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Headlines