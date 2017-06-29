TOP STORIES
Ghana Contracts Huawei For ICT Development
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications signing the agreement with Mr Li Dafeng while Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, his wife and other government officials look on.
Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has indicated that government will leverage on the world-class expertise of Huawei in the areas of Information Communication Technology (ICT) to collaboratively build a better connected Ghana.
The Vice President disclosed this during a visit to Huawei’s Executive Briefing Center in Beijing as part of his recent trip to that country.
Dr Bawumia and Li Dafeng, Senior Vice President of Huawei, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strategic ICT cooperation between Huawei and Ministry of Communications of the Republic of Ghana.
Huawei will serve as the strategic ICT partner of the Ghanaian government and leverage on the company's rich global ICT experience to boost ICT development, transfer ICT knowledge and skills, and accelerate the development of the national ICT infrastructure for Ghana.
Mr. Li Dafeng expressed gratitude to the Vice President for his commendation of Huawei and said Huawei would continue the relationship with the government of Ghana.
He further noted that Huawei would continue the implementation of existing projects, as well as collaborate with the key government ministries and agencies to effectively plan and design solutions needed for the development for ICT in Ghana.
Huawei will through the “Seeds for the Future” programme continue to transfer ICT knowledge among the Ghanaian youth, nurture skills and make more contributions to the socio-economic development of Ghana.
Present at the signing were Hajia Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana; Sun Baohong, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana; Freddie Blay; Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications; Mohammed Amin Adam; Deputy Minister of Energy, Mohammed Habib Tijani; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Charles Dwamena, Deputy Ambassador to China.
Huawei entered the Ghanaian market in 2001, and its products and services cover the vast majority of the local population.
Presently, Huawei is a major player in the construction of a national backbone network, national data center and e-government platform, and other large-scale ICT infrastructure projects in Ghana.
In addition, Huawei collaborated with mobile network operators in Ghana to lay more than 6,000 km backbone network and build more than 3,000 mobile communication base stations to effectively enhance the country’s communications coverage and service.
