Sudan Holds Expo In Ghana
The Sudanese envoy (right) and the Chief News Editor, A.R. Gomda after yesterday's engagement
Several top Sudanese companies are billed to take part in an exhibition scheduled from 10-12 July 2017 at the African Regency Hotel, Accra.
The Sudanese Ambassador to Ghana, Babikir Elsiddig Mohamed Elamin, who made the announcement yesterday during an interaction with the Chief News Editor of DAILY GUIDE, emphasized the need for African countries to do business among themselves.
Sudan, he said, has comparative advantages in various fields, including agriculture expertise which his country is willing to bring to Ghana through investments.
Sudan, he said, believes that countries should not only engage in political linkages but in such other areas like business and culture.
The North African country, the envoy added, has made major strides in technology, sugar cane production, cotton, oil seeds, animal feeds, sorghum production and would like to partner with Ghana with a view to imparting the experience she has in these areas.
The GIAD Corporation, a state business entity but run also as a private setup, he said, is one of the business groups coming for the expo.
GIAD Corporation, according to him, is into the heavy-duty equipment production, iron and ore production, drone and electronic ventures.
Sudan, he went on, serves as a critical gateway into the Middle East, Gulf States for West African countries.
His country, according to him, invested $2.4 billion in Ethiopia, the fourth largest investment by a foreign country.
The envoy pointed out that Sudan has a very powerful private sector with some players outdoing the state in business.
A Sudanese mission was opened in Ghana in the late 1950s but closed down to some challenges.
It was however reopened in 2013.
Many Sudanese private universities are taking part in the expo, and it is expected that they would seek to present opportunities to budding Ghanaian students seeking further studies in medicine and other areas of the sciences.
The cultural aspect of the expo would see a performance of a Sudanese music icon, Omer Ehsas a musician, whose 2008 display in Chicago, USA, in 2008 made an important impact on the musical map of that country.
In his response, A.R. Gomda expressed delight that the Sudanese are coming to seek investment opportunities in Ghana.
For him, this is auspicious coming at a time the new government is on the verge of implementing its flagship agricultural projects of 'One Village One Dam' and 'One District One Factory'.
DAILY GUIDE, he disclosed, would support the programme to ensure a resounding success.
