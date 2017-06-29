TOP STORIES
Rotary Stops Open Defecation
Richard Anim (2nd Left) with some offcials cutting the tape to inaugurate the facility
The pupils of Poase Methodist School in New Takoradi, a fishing community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, can now have a better place to ease themselves, following the inauguration of a 10-seater modern toilet facility and a jumbo water tank for the schoolchildren.
The facility which was provided by the Rotary Club of Sekondi-Takoradi, in partnership with Ghana Electrometer, is also an effective measure of eradicating open defecation which has somehow become common in the fishing community.
Handing over the facility to the New Takoradi community, Richard Kojo Anim, President of the Rotary Club of Sekondi-Takoradi, indicated that the initiative is part of efforts by the club to ensure hygiene among the schoolchildren.
“We have been here before to donate Veronica buckets to the children to help improve hygiene, and when I took office as the new president of the club, I suggested the construction of the facility to the board and we sought the assistance of Ghana Electrometer to construct the toilet facility,” he revealed.
He pointed out that the Rotary Club of Sekondi-Takoradi has been in existence for about 50 years and that members had continually looked for problems to solve, hence the construction of the toilet facility to help prevent open defecation at the sea shore.
Mr Anim added, “As Rotarians, our work focuses on providing humanitarian services, with water and sanitation being one of our core focus areas.”
“Supporting the provision of adequate health services is important to us and we are always happy to bring smiles to the faces of community members within our catchment areas,” he stressed.
The Presiding Member of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, John Davis, mentioned that the provision of the modern 10- seater toilet facility is a big relief to the schoolchildren who can now have access to clean toilets and potable water delivery.
He was very hopeful that the assistance provided by the Rotary Club would go a long way to provide superior hygienic conditions for staff and children of the school, especially when nature calls.
John Davis, however, admonished the chief and people in the fishing community to maintain the facility properly to be able to serve generations yet unborn.
The Director of Operations at Ghana Electrometer mentioned that the move was to help champion the Sustainable Development Goal 6 which seeks to eradicate completely open defecation, especially among the vulnerable.
He explained that Ghana Electrometer has business concerns in the Western Region by providing metres to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to serve residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.
From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi
