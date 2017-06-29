TOP STORIES
Sunyani MCE Urges Professional Photographers To Be Proactive
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for the Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region, Mrs. Evenly Ama Kumi Richardson, has asked members of the Ghana Union of Professional Photographers to come out of their darkness, because as she puts it, they have been kept in the darkness for far too long.
Mrs. Ama Kumi Richardson gave this advice when National Executives of the Union led by their National Chairman, Mr. Selassie James Daniel paid a courtesy call on her at her office in Sunyani on Wednesday.
They were at the Sunyani MCE office to inform her about the Union’s 30th anniversary celebrations.
The MCE said the government is ever ready to support and assist them if they come out of their shelves.
She also encouraged the union executives to work assiduously to get all those who are not active members of the union together and give them some form of education concerning their vision and mission.
Mrs. Ama Kumi Richardson said, photographers are the people who project historical events and persons through images, but they have “kept their selves in the dark”.
She said “photographers are the people who give us memories of the things we do and if they are not united, it is not a good sign”
She therefore urged them to make the union attractive for the disintegrated members to join, and transform into a formidable body of professionals.
The Sunyani MCE assured them that her administration will assist anybody or institution that shows up for assistance, and once the photographers have shown up that they are in the system, her administration will do everything possible to project them for them to also to project others.
The National Chairman of the Union, Mr. Selassie James, noted that the Union’s anniversary is a year long event and comes with a photo exhibition to market all the regions in Ghana in terms of their socio political and economic developments and achievements.
Mr. Selassie James said they will be embarking on photo shoot session and collection as well as visit all the traditional authorities.
He pointed out that the union aims to portray Ghana in the proper context with relevant images.
He added that they will use their anniversary to partner government and to promote the Ghana brand. The Photographers chairman said, “if we say we are rebranding the nation, the photographers must play a major role”.
He said revealed that there would be one month dedicated for the Brong Ahafo region during which period they would tour the entire region to shoot and collect photographs for historical documentation
He, therefore, asked the MCE to open her doors for the members of the union in the region anytime they knock for any assistance.
