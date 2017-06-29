TOP STORIES
Challenging Heights Made A Call; A Ghana Human Trafficking Commission!
Today I am going to narrate the story of a boy Challenging Heights is currently supporting. Let’s for the purposes of this conversation, call him Kobena. Kobena looks like an 11-year old boy, but his real age is 15.
Kobena was sold into slavery on Lake Volta when he was six years old. He worked nearly 10 hours a day for nice years, casting nets, scooping water, removing fishes, and diving to remove trapped nets under the lake. Kobena endured torture, starvation, and daily oppression from his master.
Kobena’s plight came to the attention of the Department of Social Welfare who in turn alerted Challenging Heights to intervene, and subsequently, Kobena was rescued, and is now going through rehabilitation.
Kobena was severely dragged on the streets when he attempted to escape, he was ill, starved, with several visible scars testifying to his ordeal for five years. The Social Welfare did not have any support for Kobena. They could not feed him, they could not find the resources to provide protection, no attempt to pursue justice for Kobena, and they could not have the resources to trace the child’s family.
Challenging Heights is currently providing rehabilitation for Kobena, including counseling, nutritional support, medical care, providing basic literacy and shall re-integrate him in due course.
It is because of the likes of Kobena that we are pleased to note that Ghana was maintained, against all odds, on Tier Two Watch list, of the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report of the US State Department. This is an unexpected amnesty which might have been as a result of the recent emergency effort to draft a National Plan of Action to fight Human Trafficking, and, probably, a successful diplomatic discussion.
Ghana has been on Tier two watch list for two consecutive years, and my information is that the law that establishes the Trafficking in Persons report has it that any country ranked on the Tier two Watch List for two consecutive years must be downgraded to Tier 3 in the third year, unless it shows sufficient progress to warrant a Tier two or Tier one ranking.
Having narrowly escaped a downgrade to Tier three, we owe it a duty to ourselves to take the necessary good actions, in the next ten months, to return the country to Tier two.
We will have to admit that at the moment, Ghana government does not fully comply with the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking in persons and is not making significant efforts to do so.
I narrated Kobena’s story to represent what the boys go through. The girls fishing on the lake are fewer, but they represent the most abused, the most tortured of all the victims who are sold and bought on that lake.
The several years of endurance of sexual slavery, serving several different men each week, and enduring rape, infant pregnancy, and getting pregnant for unknown men, coming in constant touch with life-long diseases that require many thousands of Cedis to manage, and getting disposed off once they outstay their usefulness, these are all the reasons why Challenging Heights spends more time, more resources treating the fewer girls we support, compared to the many boys we serve.
Let no one belittle the negative impact of what we are dealing with. If you have 90% of 61 children you have rescued who are all undergoing treatment for lifelong diseases, if you are having 57 out of 60 children under 17 who have never been to school, and none of whom could recognize their own parents, then you may not wait for the American government to sound the alarm bells before you begin to take action to seek justice for your own citizens.
There are several of the child victims of fishing trafficking whose regular urines are not only coming out as pure blood, but also the blood come out as scoops of clots, poking out in painful screams, oozing only after a successive and vigorous squeezing of the abdomen, to force out something that looks like urine, but mixed with obnoxious infections that costs a fortune to manage.
And the girls find themselves at the other side of the street, battling with anything you will have to think of by yourself, unable to tell their stories, stories of endless nights of services, service to many who wait for their turns, to have their own piece at those who have been sold to serve the same purpose, a morale for men, motivation for souls who are acting with impunity, impunity because we all have failed to act, we have failed to defend them, impunity because they know that there can never be justice for their victims.
Anyway, to achieve significant effort, and to help these girls whose bodies are being used for work tools, Challenging Heights is calling on government of Ghana to invest a minimum of GHC20million, each year, towards addressing the issue of Human trafficking. Either we do this, or if we fail to invest anything, we will face the withdrawal of over $600million in aid and other benefits.
All the systems and structures put in place to fight against human trafficking have failed to deliver on their mandates. The Human Trafficking Secretariat has been starved of resources for several years. The Human Trafficking Fund has not been resourced for several years, making the Human Trafficking Board a mere workshop group.
The Child Labor unit of the Ministry of Employment is merely engaged in a turf war with the Human Trafficking Secretariat of the Ministry of Gender, as well as creating enemies, and allies, within the civil society actors.
I have therefore called on the government to merge the two units, the Child Labor Unit of the Ministry of Employment, and the Human Trafficking Secretariat of the Ministry of Gender, as well as other disjointed uncoordinated public desks, into a commission to be known as Ghana Human Trafficking Commission (GHTC), chaired by the President himself, with the same status as the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC), and under the direct supervision of the presidency.
The Commission will have a stronger mandate, and it will ensure a more effective, coordinated and efficient fight against all forms of child labor and human trafficking in Ghana. This will also avoid the current unnecessary turf wars between the Ministry of Gender, and the Ministry of Employment.
Of course, Challenging Heights, and its allies, will continue to support government efforts, as we deliver our own five years strategic plan, which is aimed at seeing an end to child trafficking in the next five years. In the last 12 years, Challenging Heights has rescued and rehabilitated over 1,600 children from slavery on Lake Volta.
Human Trafficking is a $150billion global business. That is why it has become a global threat, and various governments across the world, including big corporations, faith groups, and the UN System, are all rallying resources to protect victims, and to punish offenders.
Remember, our lives begin to end the moment we refuse to do something about things that matters, sayeth Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. They are not our own children. They are not our brothers, and they are not our sisters, so we care less about them.
No problem. One day something else will come up, it may not affect the oppressed, it will affect the most powerful, and we will forget that our neglect of the oppressed is what has caused the pains of the powerful, then we will know that it is painful, no matter whose flesh it affects.
So Challenging Heights will continue to support Kobena’s education, and we will continue to support all those girls whose lives revolve around the many times they have to clean themselves in a day. One day, and that day will soon come, their lives will begin to turn around, and God will speak, that day their light will shine, and we all will know, that we have a common heritage, that even though we began unevenly, we all ended equally; the oppressed freed to free the free.
James Kofi Annan
