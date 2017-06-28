TOP STORIES
A Man who mostly moves with old ladies in his younghood must not wonder if he is fatherless in his old age.By: Atwima Kwame (Du
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Sexual Abilities Are the Most Important Qualifications Today
Everybody could wonder how so many close people with weak qualification, low intelligence, and poor professional expertise became too rich and too powerful. There is no clear explanation or justification to how these stupid lazy people get such senior jobs, big money, and high social status.
The only possible reason for such “success” is that these unproductive idiots were clever from early age in using their genitals or serve others to lubricate their way to the top.
A young man or woman with determination could use their front or rear private parts or those of their attractive spouses, or just pimp outer sources, to serve another rich and powerful person to gain best pay, best positions, and best conditions.
Sexual contractors exist at all sectors, from medicine to politics, and from armed forces to judiciary. They are around in every community from immediate locality and family to the international organizations and the global elite.
The majority of sexual corruption and perversion are done for free, just for pleasure, or to make minor gains such as residency permit, passport, or a trivial job. But if a person plays it big at young age and with strong cards for some time it must secure big money, power, and status.
Sexual abilities and qualifications are regarded as the real Curriculum Vitae.
