MTN holds final award ceremony for Mahiti Promo, 2017
Accra, June 28, GNA - MTN in collaboration with the National Lottery Authority (NLA), on Wednesday held its final award ceremony of the MTN Mahiti Promo in Accra with Mr Joseph Enchil, a cocoa famer emerging the overall winner.
The MTN Mahiti Promo, which started in January 31, was aimed at giving it loyal customers the opportunity to win fantastic prizes on daily, weekly and monthly basis.
Mr Asher Khan, the Chief Marketing officer of MTN, said he was thrilled that, the winner of the MTN Mahiti promo walked away with GH¢200,000.00 cash while others received various exciting prices.
'Beyond promotions that reward our customers, we take delight in also giving back to our communities.
'We just ended our annual employee volunteer programme, 21 Days of Y'ello care, thus employees engaging in several educational project to help transform communities,' he noted.
Mr Khan urged Ghanaians to choose MTN as the network of choice as the telecommunication company continued to deliver relevant innovations that would result in a distinct customer experience.
Mr Ebener Twum Asante, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN said as the company grew to achieve more successes as a business, they were insightful on sharing their achievements with their valued clients.
'After all they are the reason for our existence, 'he said.
Mr Asante said, the Mahiti Promo involved participating in an SMS Trivia game, with authorisation from the NLA.
He said MTN gave out GH¢20,000.00 as monthly prize, 50 Samsung S7 and I phone 7 phones.
He said MTN also gave out 4G enabled smart phones that underscored the company's vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to customers to enhance their assessment in education, health care services, media, entertainment, financial services and faster data speed.
Mr Asante congratulated the winners for a good work done.
In an interview with Mr Enchil, the winner of the Mahiti Promo, he said, 'I have never dreamt of winning a promo like this all my life'.
He said the money he won and other souvenirs awarded to him was going to help him in his cocoa business, treat her wife who was sick of stroke and get a house of his own.
He expresses gratitude to MTN and NLA for creating such a platform for customers and selecting him as the winner for the promo.
Mr Enchil urged all MTN subscribers to participate in such promo's saying 'it is real'. GNA
By Mr Anku Morkporkpor/ Christielove Basmel Aborchie, GNA
