TOP STORIES
There is more socialism in capitalist American than there is capitalism in socialist Sweden and Germany!By: Prof Lungu
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Blind lecturer threatened with death for converting from Islam to Christianity
The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ashanti Regional Police Command has heard of how an Islamic group is threatening to declare Jihad (Holy War) on a blind computer instructor of the University of Cape Coast.
Mr. Julius Braimah, 42, a native of Adankwame in the Atwima Nwabiagya District, has, since Tuesday June 20, 2017, lodged a complaint with the Regional CID to that effect. The crime of the blind instructor is that he has, since 1998, converted from Islam to Christianity, and has refused to return to Islam, in spite of persuasions by a friend.
He told The Chronicle that his adversaries claim those who leave the Islamic faith normally spread false information about Islam, hence, moves to end his life if he was not ready to return into the Islamic fold.
According to him, he received a call from a cell phone number, 0273702863, which was from a longtime friend, Sheikh Haruna Moro Osei of Tafo in Kumasi, who he used to worship with at a mosque, enquiring whether it was true he had converted from Islam.
Braimah, who is now a Presiding Elder at the Apostle Continuation Church at Cape Coast, confirmed it, following, which Sheikh Haruna is said to have made attempts to persuade him (Braimah) to rescind his decision.
The convert said he was pestered with calls to partake in the just-ended Ramadan as evidence of his return, but when he would not budge, Sheikh Haruna allegedly sent text messages to threaten him with Jihad after the Ramadan.
One of the text messages received by Braimah read: “We have observed that you are not answering or replying messages or calls. If persuasion fails, death or force shall be the next action on you, according to Sharia law – Jihad.”
Detective Amponsah of the Regional CID confirmed Mr. Braimah had officially lodged a complaint to that effect, and that investigations into the matter had commenced.
He said detectives would be assigned to look out for Sheikh Haruna at the mosque at the Old Military Barracks (Soldier Line) in Kumasi, where Braimah claims he used to meet Sheikh Haruna.
Meanwhile, Braimah is reporting to the regional CID headquarters periodically to assist in investigations by the police.
Pix: Julius Braimah – threatened
From Sebastian R. Freiku, Kumasi.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News