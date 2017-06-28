TOP STORIES
Groupe Nduom to focus on Francophone invasion strategy
Groupe Nduom managers will focus on working out the Francophone penetration strategy and the determination to serve the needs of West Africans abroad at its next mid-year performance.
The senior managers will fashion how to meet the important objective of forging mutually beneficial partnerships telecommunications companies willing to work with the Groupe.
Top management personnel of Groupe Nduom will meet from June 28 to July 2, 2017, to review the Groupe’s performance for the first half of the year.
The session will also enable management to consider opportunities, likely challenges ahead and set performance targets for the remaining months of 2017.
Deserving companies and individuals will be recognised during the meeting.
There will be a church service to give thanks to God for his mercies for the Groupe's ability to overcome challenges that destroyed the roof of the Nduom Sports Stadium, the fire at Coconut Grove Regency Hotel among others.
The Groupe’s disaster recovery procedures were activated and worked very well with all the business units which got affected by fire at the Regency compound resuming full operations.
Management team members will take residence at the Coconut Grove Beach Resort and attend the meeting at the Auditorium of the Nduom School of Business and Technology (NSB&T) all in Elmina.
Groupe Nduom brands have been in existence over the past 25 years and operate in Banking, Investments Banking, Private Equity, Brokerage, Pension, Insurance, Real Estates, Media, Education, Manufacturing, Printing, Advertising & Production, Sports and a Foundation that supports worthy causes in society.
It has business relationships in Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, the United Kingdom and the USA.
