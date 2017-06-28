TOP STORIES
VPC Holds 7th Victory Business Summit And Fair
All is set for the much-talked-about Victory Business Summit and Fair (VBSF) 2017, scheduled to take place at the premises of the Victory Presbyterian Church, Adenta-Frafraha in Accra.
The two-day annual event, which takes place on the 2nd & 3rd July 2017, is on the theme "Growing Your Business: Knowing the Needs of Your Customers".
This seventh (7th) edition of VBSF, like the six (6) previous editions, has three (3) experienced Speakers to address pertinent entrepreneurial issues during the two days’ Business Summit and Fair.
The Speakers to do justice to the theme and sub-themes this year are: Mr. Bernard Koku Avle, a Media Practitioner and Director of News Programmes at Citi FM, who will speak on the topic 'Knowing Your Customer: Niche Marketing'. The second Speaker will be Mr. Prince Asare, a Legal Practitioner & Entrepreneur, who will delve into the topic 'Legal Obligations of SMEs'. The third Speaker, Mr. Ebenezer Asante, CEO MTN Ghana, will speak on the sub-theme ‘Service Mission: Catalyst for Sustained Business Growth’.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Today, the Chairman of the VBSF Planning Committee, Mr K. O. Adu Labi, stressed that the Victory Business Summit and Fair has been a real blessing to attendees and exhibitors alike and that there are many testimonies to that fact.
According to him, the purpose for VBSF is to “meet the development needs of the communities in which we worship by providing entrepreneurial skills to encourage and enable those interested in starting their own businesses, no matter how small, especially in our current times of economic austerity, to do so”.
"We are of the view that it is never too early to encourage and build entrepreneurial skills", he reiterated. The Chairman of Planning Committee was of the belief that there are so many budding talents out there and just the right word, at the right time, in the right ear, can make a huge difference through the grace of God.
The Business Fair is expected to host over seventy (70) exhibitors from various sectors with a wide range of goods and services to be showcased during the two days’ duration.
The wares and services that will be on display at the Business Fair will be widely varied, from ready-to-eat meals to packaged convenience foods and farm produce, hand-crafted jewellery, homecare products, books, clothing, footwear, cosmetics, furniture, farming equipment, financial services and telecommunications services.
It is expected that there will be close to one thousand attendees to the VBSF this year, some of which will be business students from various institutions. Of course, entrepreneurs of all levels of experience will also be gracing the occasion to pick up tips on how to take their business to the next level of success.
Do make it a point to be there as well. Attendance is FREE and you will not regret spending your Republic Day holiday so profitably. Mr Adu added
