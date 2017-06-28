modernghana logo

2 Teenagers Arrested With 30 Parcels Of ‘Wee’

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | General News

Two teenagers are in the grips of the Eastern Regional Police Command for possessing narcotic substances, believed to be marijuana.

The two, Evelyn Adade Korkor, 19 years, and  Felix Gyimah, 18, were arrested while attempting to transport 30 parcels of the substance together with cassava in 2 sacks from Huhunya to Nkurakan in the Eastern Region.

Spokesperson of the Eastern Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, told Citi News the two suspects will soon be arraigned.

Narrating circumstances leading to their arrest, ASP Tetteh said: “We have arrested two teenagers.  They were arrested based upon a tip off from the Police. The two suspects were carrying  two sacks of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp. They were actually compressed dry leaves numbering about thirty. They are assisting us in our investigations.We hope to quickly arraign them.”

-Citifmonline

