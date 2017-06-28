modernghana logo

Walewale NPP denies rejecting DCE nominee

MyJoyOnline
18 minutes ago | NPP News

The New Patriotic Party in the Walewale Constituency in the Northern Region has denied reports claiming its executives have rejected the President Akufo-Addo’s nominee, Mohammed Abu as District Chief Executive for West Mamprusi.

Mr. Mohammed Abu was on June 24, 2017, nominated by the President to replace Mr. Saaka Sayitu, a previous nominee who failed to secure the needed approval from the assembly members.

Some news outlets reported, a group of dissatisfied party youth angrily reacted to the announcement by destroying party installations including two vehicles and made arson attempt on the residence of the constituency chairman.

However, the leadership of the governing party in the Walewale Constituency says its members do not have the mandate to reject a nominee.

“The story is factually inaccurate simply because constituency executive are not clothed with the power to either confirm or reject a DCE nominee according to the local government act,” said a statement signed by Constituency Secretary, Simon Ali.

The statement added: “We cannot challenge the judgment of the president in the nomination of a DCE as many factors are usually considered in the nomination of an MMDCE.”

The NPP therefore called on the public to “disregard the story”.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

