Farmer jailed 25 years for defilement

GNA
18 minutes ago | Social News

Tarkwa (W/R), June 28, GNA - A Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced a 26 year-old farmer, Kwame Kumah, to 25 years imprisonment for defiling and impregnating a fourteen year-old girl.

He pleaded not guilty to the offense but was convicted after trial.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Essel-Dadzie, told the court, that the victim lived with her mother at Old Yakasi, a farming community near Enchi in the Aowin district.

She said the convict together with his friend one Mensah who is allegedly involved in the case, but is on the run resides in the same vicinity.

ASP Dadzie said in January 2015 Kumah's wife pleaded with the complainant to allow the victim who is her younger sister to live with them so she could assist her in the house and she agreed.

The Prosecutor said between January and February 2017 Kumah lured the victim into an uncompleted building closer to his house and sexually abused her which resulted in pregnancy.

ASP Dadzie said when the victim informed the convict that she was pregnant, he pleaded with Mensah to send her to his girlfriend to cover up his deed.

She said Mensah agreed to help and took advantage of the situation and also had sexual intercourse with the victim.

She said that the victim informed the complainant after the act and she in turn reported the matter to the police at Enchi.

ASP Dadzie said Kumah was apprehended, but Mensah absconded.

GNA

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

