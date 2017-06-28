TOP STORIES
Overburdened facilities causing health decline in Volta Region
Ho, Jun. 28, GNA - Dr Joseph Teye Nuertey, Volta Regional Director, Ghana Health Service, has blamed the dipping health indicators in the region on the overstraining of health facilities.
A total of 27 maternal mortality cases were recorded between January and May this year, representing 50 per cent of total lives lost in 2016.
Addressing a maternal and child health forum of the Regional Health Directorate on Tuesday, Dr. Nuertey said maternal mortality 'remained a big challenge in health delivery' and that despite efforts at increasing facilities and institutions, they were overloaded with clients from outside their catchment areas.
He said the Battor Roman Catholic Hospital in the North Tongu District, for instance served clients from the Eastern, and Greater Accra regions as well as neighbouring Togo.
Dr Nuertey said the Hohoe Municipal Hospital also served clients from Togo and appealed to staff to exhibit positive attitudes in the discharge of duties and that the Service would not accept excuses for staff unavailability, especially during emergencies.
D. Nuertey said 67.5 per cent of mothers were tested for anaemia in 2016 with 31 per cent testing positive and called on all stakeholders to help better the situation.
About 950 maternal deaths and 11,000 stillbirths were recorded nationwide in 2016.
GNA
