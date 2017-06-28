TOP STORIES
Foundation supports crime fight in New Abirem
New Abirem (E/R), June 28, GNA - Newmont Akyem Development Foundation (NAKDeF), has made available assorted items valued at about GH¢30,000.00 in support of crime fight in the New Abirim District.
These included 100 pieces of flashlights, 90 raincoats and 90 pairs of hard toed wellington boots.
They were handed over to the District Police Commander, Superintendent Emmanuel Amoah, and meant for distribution to members of community neighborhood watch committees.
The Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Mr. Paul Apenu, applauded the committees for the good job they were doing to assist the police to rein in miscreants.
He indicated the readiness of NAKDeF to provide them with the necessary tools to perform.
Supt Amoah gave the assurance that the police would continue to work hard to ensure that there was adequate security protection for everybody.
He announced that crime was on the decline in the area and said that would not make anybody to be complacent but inspire them to keep the momentum.
Obrempong Kwesi Amoh Kyeretwie, the chief of Abirem, commended NAKDeF for the gesture and asked it to consider building residential accommodation for police officers in the district.
GNA
By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA
