modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Foundation supports crime fight in New Abirem

GNA
19 minutes ago | Social News

New Abirem (E/R), June 28, GNA - Newmont Akyem Development Foundation (NAKDeF), has made available assorted items valued at about GH¢30,000.00 in support of crime fight in the New Abirim District.

These included 100 pieces of flashlights, 90 raincoats and 90 pairs of hard toed wellington boots.

They were handed over to the District Police Commander, Superintendent Emmanuel Amoah, and meant for distribution to members of community neighborhood watch committees.

The Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Mr. Paul Apenu, applauded the committees for the good job they were doing to assist the police to rein in miscreants.

He indicated the readiness of NAKDeF to provide them with the necessary tools to perform.

Supt Amoah gave the assurance that the police would continue to work hard to ensure that there was adequate security protection for everybody.

He announced that crime was on the decline in the area and said that would not make anybody to be complacent but inspire them to keep the momentum.

Obrempong Kwesi Amoh Kyeretwie, the chief of Abirem, commended NAKDeF for the gesture and asked it to consider building residential accommodation for police officers in the district.

GNA

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Social News

TOP STORIES

Gov't Extend IMF Programme

47 minutes ago

Parliament needs to scrutinise $15 billion Chinese loan - Dr Joe Abbe...

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Love is like a FLAME,if not taken CARE of,it Burns Out

By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35504.3592
Euro4.91534.9194
Pound Sterling5.56265.5697
Swiss Franc4.51374.5172
Canadian Dollar3.30213.3049
S/African Rand0.33660.3368
Australian Dollar3.30483.3095
body-container-line