GAMA coordinators sharpen skills at workshop

GNA
18 minutes ago | Social News

Ada (GAR), June 27, GNA - The skills, knowledge and abilities of the coordinators of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area - Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP) had been sharpened at a three-day workshop.

It was held at Ada to train the coordinators from the 11 selected Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies under the GAMA-SWP in the Greater Accra Region on monitoring and evaluation.

It was organised by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), the implementors of GAMA projects, which was aimed at increasing access to improved toilet facilities and water supply, being funded by the World Bank.

Mr Frederick Adu Dankwa, a Consultant at the MSWR speaking to the Ghana News Agency said the workshop would enable the coordinators to render effective and efficient services to the communities.

He said it would also help address issues in the implementation of the projects to determine their effectiveness, efficiency, impact and sustainability.

Mr Dankwa urged the participants to use the skills acquired at the training to assist in achieving the aims and objectives of the projects.

Mr Sylvester Gabianu, a Consultant of the Trust Training Limited and a Resource Person took the participants through results management, effective use of the project framework, the overview of project life cycle in the context of GAMA projects.

