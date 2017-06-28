modernghana logo

NGOs will be audited - Otiko Djaba

19 minutes ago

Ho, June. 28, GNA - Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, Minister of Gender and Social Protection has hinted of plans to conduct social auditing for Non- Governmental Organizations (NGO) in the country.

She said the initiative was to assess the effectiveness and impact of the NGOs in the communities.

Madam Otiko Djaba in an interaction with NGOs in the Volta Region in Ho said there was so much to be done in the areas of children and eradication of poverty and charged the NGOs to complement government's effort at addressing those challenges because "lives are being destroyed by the minute".

She asked them to increase the campaign against child labour and abuse in the Region.

Mr Benjamin Otoo, Acting National Director, Social Welfare said they received reports of some NGOs using their facilities for money laundering and cautioned against the practice.

He said in view of that, NGOs after registering with the Registrar General's Department would be certified by the Department for recognition and clearance to operate.

GNA

