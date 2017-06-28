TOP STORIES
African Genius Awards Board teams up with CDA Consult
Accra, June 27, GNA - The Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah African Genius Awards and development communication consulting firm Communication for Development and Advocacy (CDA Consult) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) towards the organisation of the 2nd African Genius Awards in December 2017.
Under the terms of the MOU, CDA Consult is responsible for reaching out to Corporate Ghana and others to raise sponsorship for the African Genius Week.
Mr Enimil Ashon, Executive Director of the Awards scheme, and Mr Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult, signed for their respective institutions at a ceremony in Accra.
CDA Consult seeks to provide, client with tools to build a responsive working culture for corporate growth in addition to providing tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equip clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provides effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with modern advocacy skills to ensure delivery of timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
In another development, the African Genius Award scheme and the National Theatre of Ghana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, under which the two organisations would jointly organise the 2nd African Genius Week in December this year.
Mr Ashon, Executive Director of the Awards scheme, and Mrs Amy Frimpong Appiah, Executive Director of the National Theatre of Ghana, signed for their respective institutions at a ceremony in Accra.
Under the terms of the MOU, the two organisations would pool expertise into joint planning committee to plan and execute a programme of events for the Week, including a Nominees Night and Youth and Students Evening with the geniuses.
Mr Ashon said 2017 being Ghana's 60th anniversary of statehood, the awards would reflect the vision of the founder, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah who, aware of Africa's role in world civilisation in earlier centuries, was determined to demonstrate the Black man's indispensability in the world, especially in the twentieth century.
'Like him, some of our brothers and sisters sought exile outside our shores and found root and created families whose offspring had achieved excellence in their fields of specialisation.
'Others were compelled to turn to the industrialised North to seek opportunities that would enable them to create excellence. The 2017 award would bring these people home to be recognised alongside home-based Ghanaian achievers,' he said adding that the Week would create a network situation for industrialists, CEOs, business owners, researchers as well as the youth and students.
Mrs Frimpong Appiah used the occasion to reiterate the National Theatre's commitment to the promotion of Pan Africanism.
'Kwame Nkrumah means a lot to us, as he means something to every African. The least we can do is to contribute to any effort to immortalise his memory,' she said.
GNA
