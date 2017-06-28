TOP STORIES
Give me a willing person, and I will help them to be great. But, give me an unwilling person, and you will break me.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
B/A Minister Suspends Two Senior Assembly Staff Over Negligence
The Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has suspended indefinitely two senior staff of the Techiman Municipal Assembly(TMA)
Alfred Osei Berko, the assembly’s engineer and Isaac Yeboah , the buildings inspector, have been cited for reneging on their responsibilities resulting in the collapse of a three-story building under construction leading to the death of one person with two injuries.
After visiting the site, Hon. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh disclosed that the structure was poorly done which is believed to have caused the collapse
He indicated that the two officers will remain under suspension until full investigation by a 7-member committee into the matter is completed.
“The work is shoddy and you can see from the collapse pillars that there is not enough cement in the building. It is sad that there are also no documents covering this structure. I wish to use this opportunity to employ on contractors working on projects to provide all the necessary documents. It is our responsibility as a government to protect citizens and the property”, the regional minister said.
Meanwhile, the Techiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), John Kofi Donyinah has directed that all ongoing government projects in the municipality be halted pending a fact finding team he has constituted in consultation with the assembly to review how such contracts were awarded.
His decision follows the collapse of the three-story ongoing market building containing 30 stores at dawn on Wednesday June 28, 2017
“I have directed that an excavator be taken to the area to see if there are other people under it. I am by this halting all ongoing projects within the municipality. If you are executing government project you must adhere to the latest directive immediately or else a special task force I have constituted will come after you”, he disclosed.
Seidu Mumuni, one of the two survivors, disclosed that the incident occurred at about 3:30am at the Wa Station in the Techiman market.
According to him the contractor and his men had come to work the day before the disaster and had reached the third floor.
One of the injured persons in critical condition is currently on admission at the Holy Family Hospital and the body of the deceased deposited at the morgue of the same facility.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Regional News