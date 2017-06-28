TOP STORIES
They try to honour me with their lips but their hearts are far away from me. No one can deceive God with lip-service.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
NR: Chaos Looms Over Akufo-Addo’s DCEs – Bugri Naabu
The Northern regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has warned of possible chaos over some of the new nominations for District Chief Executives (DCEs) in the Northern region.
The President on Friday nominated new DCEs for Gushegu, West Mamprusi and Bunkprugu districts but since the announcement, there has been tension, acrimony and rioting, especially in the West Mamprusi town of Walewale.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Naabu said in the case of Gushegu for instance the Konkombas are threatening to attack facilities of the party because they feel cheated and deceived.
According to him, there was an agreement between the NPP as a party and the Konkombas in that area to vote for the NPP parliamentary candidate to win while they will also be given the position of the district chief executive.
The NPP chairman said the Konkombas in that area are advancing their argument by citing certain individuals who have been given key government positions to their neglect despite the initial agreement they had with the party.
In view of what Mr. Naabu sees as security threat he has asked for a holdup onto the confirmation of the nominees of West Mamprusi and Gushegu until he further consult with the President on the matter.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Politics