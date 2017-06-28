modernghana logo

NPP Gov’t Deceived Us—Unemployed Nurses Cry

MyNewsGH
1 hour ago | Headlines

Unemployed Nurses and allied health workers have hinted of their intention to picket at the Ministry of Health next week over government’s failure to post bonded health professionals.

According to them, the government has deceived them by reneging on her promise in April to post them to the various health facilities across the country.

The Vice President of the Coalition, Derrick Owusu has said government keeps changing its position regarding their posting hence their decision to picket at the Ministry next week.

In April members of the coalition spent days at the Health Ministry to demand postings two years after its members completed their studies.

They called off the protest after government indicated that it had secured their clearance to enable them start work in July.

NPP Gov't Deceived Us—Unemployed Nurses Cry

