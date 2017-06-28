TOP STORIES
There would not have been any existence of law had there not been any sin.By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
WordDigest: What do you possess? (4)- Trust
"Some [trust] in chariots, and some in horses; But we will make mention of the name of Jehovah our God.
[Psalms 20:7] NIV
Today we continue with the topic "What do you possess".
Our focus will be on trust. What is trust? Trust is a feeling of confidence in someone that shows you believe they are honest, fair and reliable.
Oftentimes we hear people say to one another other; " We trust you, "I trust you ", I have confidence in him or her". Are those statements enough to rely on all the time?
Chariots and horses do fail in battles or and races despite everything.
A lot of people trust in chariots and horses. These chariots and horses can be liken to idolatry, witchcraft, wealth, positions of authority, fame and other things that might have taken away our trust in the Lord.
Some trust in chariots and horses while others trust in the Lord.
David trusted in the Lord and became a victor over situations.
If you have trusted the Lord all these years for something, don't stop; for your victory is near.
Do you possess trust? And where is your trust?
Prayer
Lord you are my shepherd. I put my trust in You forever in Jesus name, Amen.
Confession
Jesus, we depend on You.
WordDigest whatsapp page #:+23324664694
Follow us on https://www.facebook.com/theworddigest
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Ebenezer Zor
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article