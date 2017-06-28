TOP STORIES
Urgent Action Needed On Ashanti Roads
The Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah (5th from left) in a pose with the road contractors
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, says action must be taken immediately to enhance the region’s roads, which have deteriorated over the last eight years.
According to him, the lives of drivers and commuters are being threatened due to the deplorable road network.
He observed that only 49 percent of the roads in the region were in good shape.
“At the time we were leaving office, the region had about 90 percent of its roads in good condition, but they have deteriorated to 49 percent. This is really bad and incomprehensible,” Mr. Osei-Mensah said.
He made the disclosure when the Ashanti Regional executives of the Road Contractors of Ghana paid a courtesy call on him at his office.
The Minister said the deterioration of the road was as a result of the neglect by the previous government to deny the Ashanti Region its fair share of the national cake.
The road contractors used the opportunity to congratulate the Minister and his Deputy, Elizabeth Agyemang on their elevation to the office.
They took the opportunity to raise concerns about the undue delay in the signing of certificates of completed projects, as well as the nature of the tendering process leading to the award of contracts.
Chairman of the association, Emmanuel Boateng said members were ignored in the award of contracts by officials of the previous administration, as their plants and equipment had gathered dust.
According to him, many of the contractors, who won contracts through dubious means, had to rely on their equipment to be able to execute the projects for government.
For him, the new administration has the opportunity to right the wrongs of the past since they have the requisite expertise, knowledge and experience to construct roads in the country.
Mr. Boateng said members were confident that the Regional Minister would adhere to proper procedures in the award of contracts so as to save money.
The association also urged the Regional Coordinating Council to collaborate with its members in order to tap into their in-depth knowledge.
From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi
