TOP STORIES
You look with your eyes but you see with your mind.By: Miezah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
NPA field officers combing 'all over the place' for contaminated fuel evidence
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) says it has so far established that there is no evidence of the sale of contaminated fuel on the market.
Nonetheless, it has dispatched several field officers combing fuel stations in a push to be thoroughly satisfied that fuel bought and sold is safe for automobiles.
Acting Chief Executive, Alhassan Tampuli disclosed this on Joy FM Super Morning Show following a report that two companies that acquired five million litres of contaminated fuel from the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST).
The propriety of the transaction has been questioned by the NPA which has expressed disappointment that the regulator was not informed about the 'abnormal' deal.
The two companies -Movenpinaa Energy and Zupsoil - have been found not to have been licensed as required by section 11 of the National Petroleum Authority Act, Act 691, 2005.
BOST CEO, Alfred Obeng is under pressure from the Minority in Parliament to resign as political forces circle the deal as suspicious.
In the midst of the controversy, the NPA says it is only focused on ensuring the fuel on the market is of the required standard.
On day two since the story broke Tuesday, Alhassan Tampuli says investigations show that a bulk of the 5million litres "is still within the storage of BOST" while the rest are within the premises of Zukoil.
Zupsoil says it has 400,000 litres after ordering for 2million litres. The company had intended to sell the fuel to some entities which have operational use of contaminated fuel.
BOST has been criticised for selling the fuel when it could have processed it to remove the contaminants.
But NPA would wade into the options available to BOST. Mr. Tampuli explained the NPA stays out of management decisions and business judgements of regulated companies.
Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com|Edwin [email protected]
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance