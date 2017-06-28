TOP STORIES
Ghana Police To Recruit 8000 New Personnel – Dery
The Interior Ministry will roll out a plan to drastically transform the Ghana Police Service, which is targeting 8000 new recruits this year.
According to the Interior Minister, Mr. Ambrose Dery, the move will give the service a holistic facelift which includes the provision of logistics and recruitment of about 8000 new officers.
“The Transformation Agenda of the Police is not just building Police Stations, so part of it has to do with establishing more points which has officers,” he said.
“It also has to do with recruiting more personnel so this year we are targeting 8000,” Dery said.
He added: “It also means equipping the Police, that is part of the transformation and then it means, seeking the welfare of the Police because most of the Police that you see, where do they sleep? What are the conditions of service? Some of you complain that some of them get killed in the line of duty, what are we doing for them.”
Mr. Dery also identified the concept of community policing as an avenue of complementing the service to be more effective with their duties.
“That is why we are talking about the concept of community policing in which we are consciously saying that, let every electoral area have about five or six of them,” he proposed to told Accra-based Citi FM.
