Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Accra Hosts West African Fertilizer, Agribusiness Confab
The West Africa Fertilizer Agribusiness Conference and the African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP) are expected to be hosted in Accra from 10-12 July at the Movenpick Hotel.
It comes at a time when the agribusiness sector has received a boost from the country's new leadership.
“The three-day conference and networking event will attract over 250 attendees and feature specialist workshops, keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions, break-out sessions and a site visit to the Nestle Tema factory,” said CRU Events CEO Nicola Coslett.
“Sessions will explore critical issues such as how the cost of fertilizer for West African farmers and how supply chains of agricultural inputs can be improved, how local government and international suppliers of fertilizer can work in partnership to build strong agribusiness,” said Pierre Brunache, Chief Agribusiness Officer at AFAP.
“The conference will also look into how innovation in areas of finance or communication can be used in West African agribusiness, financing tools to enable fertilizer trade and investment in the agribusiness value chain and how to encourage youth participation and support women in agribusiness,” said Mr. Brunache.
The agenda will feature over 25 speakers, including Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, the Chairman of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and Tchambacou Ayassor, the Commissioner of Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources at The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
Fertilizer industry leaders such as Onajite Okoloko, Group CEO and MD of Notore Chemical Industries and Danquah Addo-Yobbo, MD of Yara Ghana will also share their thoughts.
“We are pleased that the conference has the support of organisations like OCP Africa, Nectar Group, Omni Fert and Yara Group who are sponsoring the conference. This event will be unmissable for everybody involved in the West African fertilizer and agribusiness sectors,” said Ms. Coslett.
The unique partnership offers unrivalled networking opportunities with senior decision makers from the biggest fertilizer buyers and manufacturers in some of the world's fastest growing fertilizer markets.
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri
