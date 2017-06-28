TOP STORIES
"To forbid us anything is to make us have a mind for it"By: maame ama
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Ghanaian, Nigerian Travel Promoters Honoured
Leading travel promoters in Ghana and Nigeria have won the awards at the Top 100 Tourism Personalities in West Africa.
Hazel Gumpo, Group General Manager of Oak Plaza Hotel; Leeford Quarshie, General Manager, La Villa Boutique Hotel; Mrs. Bella Ahu, CEO of Trafix Catering Limited; Dr. Daniel McKorley, Executive/Chairman of McDan Group of Companies; Nicolas Jørgensen Gebara, General Manager, Business Sector Advocacy Challenge (BUSAC) Fund and Nancy Sam Quartey, Chief Executive Officer of Staple Travel and Tours from Ghana were presented with awards.
Nigeria's Uloma Egbuna, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Tour Brokers International; Simon Grindrod, General Manager of The Wheatbaker Lagos; Dr. Michael Pinder, Group General Manager, Sun Heaven Hotels and Resorts, and Lehlohonolo Hloni Pitso, Regional Manager West Africa for South African Tourism's regional Africa office based in Lagos, Nigeria also were awarded.
According to Ikechi Uko, organizer of the awards, “The Top 100 Tourism Personalities was set up to recognize individuals who have distinguished themselves and through their efforts or that of their organizations have impacted positively on the travel and tourism sector across the West African sub-region, whose efforts have stimulated and helped to achieve their individual country's tourism goals and forged interactions among stakeholders and customers across the region.”
A business desk report
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance