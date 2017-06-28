TOP STORIES
Nalerigu-Bunkpurugu Bridge Collapses
Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that the bridge that links up Nalerigu to Sakogu-Bunkpurugu in the Northern Region has collapsed.
The incident had severely affected residents of Nalerigu, Sakogu, Nakpanduri, Bunkpurugu, Garu, and Bawku hindering their business activities.
When DAILY GUIDE contacted the District Chief Executive (DCE) for East Mamprusi, Abdul Nashir Danladi, he confirmed the unfortunate situation and said it had gravely affected economic activities and movements in the District.
According to him, the Regional Highways engineer had inspected the site and he was expected to present a detailed report to the Regional Minister who will further forward it to the sector minister for immediate action to be taken.
“In the meantime, an alternative route from Namangu to Bintili, from Bintili to CMB to Nalerigu is being used,” he disclosed.
He indicated that the collapse of the bridge had especially affected market women and farmers in the area adding that yesterday was Sakogu market day but due to the incident they could not go to the market.
“Buyers and sellers alike are not able to go about their daily activities as they would want due to the collapse.”
Mr Danladi stated that farmers from the surrounding communities were not able to bring their goods to the Nalerigu market due to the collapse of the bridge which he feared would create hardship for them as their farm produce might go bad if the road was not fixed on time.
The DCE however said MP for the area, Hon. Hajia Alima Mahama had been contacted as well as the Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed.
He therefore appealed to the MP for Bunkpurugu, Hon. Solomon Boar and His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other stakeholders to act immediately to rectify the situation.
FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu
