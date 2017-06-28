TOP STORIES
La NPP Holds Conference
The La Dadekotopon Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday, 25th June, 2017 held a delegates' conference at the Trade Fair Centre, La, Accra.
The conference which was chaired by Lawyer Frank Davies, was attended by the constituency executives and most of the party stalwarts.
Eric AboagyeTwum, in presenting the secretary's report, thanked all who helped the party to snatch the Parliamentary seat with 50.44% of the votes for Vincent SowahOdoteias against NDC'sNiiAmasahNamoale's 48.68%.
Mr. Twum also used the opportunity to advise the constituency executives to map out strategies to maintain the various groups such as the Communication Team, Obama Ladies, Mafia Boys, Gigolo Boys, Nokortsoshishi, V16 and the rest who helped in the campaign prior to the 2016 general elections.
Kingsley Addison, the Financial Secretary also presented the financial report of the constituency with a breakdown of funds raised through donations and what went into the general elections.
The member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon who is also the Deputy Minister of Communications, Vincent SowahOdotei aka Obama when given the floor to address the delegates, thanked all the delegates and party executives for their sacrifice.
He admonished the party loyalists to refrain from hearsays, be united and work assiduously to help the party maintain power come 2020 general elections and beyond.
By Christopher Kotei
