NDC Caucus Interdict BOST Boss, probe fuel contamination
Accra, June 27, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus in Parliament on Tuesday demanded the immediate interdiction of Mr Alfred Oteng Boateng, the Managing Director (MD) of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited (BOST).
They are demanding the action over the distribution of contaminated fuel products on the market, and a probe into the deal.
The contaminated fuel products, according to the Minority, which amounted to five million litres, was sold to Movenpiina Company Limited, a non- registered company at the time of the sale, for distribution to consumers.
At a press conference at the Parliament House, in Accra, the Minority discounted the claim by the BOST that the contaminated product was sold at a competitive ex depot price, and queried the BOST if there were any competitive bidding and the companies that participated in the bidding.
'Incontrovertible evidence available confirms that Movenpiina Company was the only company BOST dealt with in the sale of this contaminated product in a sole sourced transaction,' Mr Emmanuel Armah- Kofi Buah, former Minister for Petroleum and current Minority Spokesperson on Energy, told the media.
He added: 'It is therefore erroneous to suggest that the sale was done under competitive bidding.'
The press conference comes against a caution by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, Ghana (COPEC-GH) to beware of the sale of contaminated fuel on the market. Alleging greed, the group said the Managing Director of BOST acted 'recklessly' by allowing the sale of contaminated fuel on the market.
COPEC-GH said about five million litres of the contaminated fuel have found their way into the market and are being sold at the pumps.
The NDC caucus media conference, was attended by Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, Deputy Minority Chief Whip; Dr Kwabena Donkor, former Minister of Energy and former Acting General Manager of the BOST, Mr Abu Jinapor, former Deputy Minister of Power; Mr Casiel Ato Forson, former Deputy Minister of Finance; and Mr A. B. A Fuseini, Ranking Member on Communications and MP for Sagnarigu.
Others were Mr Samual Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu; Mr Benson Tongo Baba, MP for Talensi and Mr Samuel Abdulai Jabanyite, MP for Chereponi; Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South, and Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, among others.
The Minority demanded a full scale investigation by the regulatory authorities into the deal, as well as the immediate withdrawal of the contaminated product from the market to protect consumers, and to give assurance that 'this will not recur.'
GNA
By Benjamin Mensah and Christopher Arko, GNA
