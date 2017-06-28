modernghana logo

Police embarks on transformation agenda - Minister

GNA
12 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, June 27 GNA - Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister of Interior has stated that the Police Administration is embarking on a transformation agenda to upgrade a number of Police Stations in the country.

He said the Adaklu Police Station was among a number of stations being considered for upgrading to a District Police Station, adding that the elevation would enhance the fight against crime in the Volta Region.

Mr Dery made the statement on the floor of Parliament in an answer to a question asked by Mr Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu.

Mr Dery also stated that it was the desire of the Police Administration and government to provide security for every citizen and all residents in Ghana irrespective of where they lived in the country.

He however noted that creating a Police District in a community required certain considerations such as it geographical distance from the nearest Police District, availability of both office and residential accommodation for personnel, population of the district and crime rate and pattern.

He said since the issue of security was a national concern, he encouraged MPs and citizens to assist the Police Administration in the refurbishment of Police Stations in their areas and provide the personnel with residential accommodation.

He announced that the Police this year intended to recruit about 8,000 personnel to augment its numerical strength.

He pleaded with the MPs to involve the various District Assemblies in the provision of accommodation for Police personnel.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu asked the Minister whether it was official government policy that citizens should help in providing residential accommodation for the Police and whether it would not compromise the Police in the discharge of their duties?

Mr Dery in response stated that the policy was not new because there have been many circumstances where philanthropists have built Police stations and provided accommodation for the Police.

He however assured that the provision of accommodation by citizens would not compromise the operations of the Police as agent for law and order.

Mr Richard Achampong, MP for Bia East, asked for the ceiling or the number of residential accommodation that was required for an area to be upgraded into a District Police.

Mr Dery in response stated that there was no ceiling to the number of residential accommodation that could be provided by citizens.

He said the considerations that a community have to meet before they were provided with a Police station were just the guidelines which may vary from one place to another.

GNA

By Christopher Arko, GNA

