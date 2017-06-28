modernghana logo

Unemployed nurses to storm MoH again

Starrfmonline.com
1 hour ago | General News

The Coalition of unemployed nurses and allied health professionals say they will move back to the Health Ministry next week over government’s failure to post bonded health professionals.

In April members of the coalition spent days at the Health Ministry to demand postings two years after its members completed their studies.

They called off the protest after government indicated that it had secured their clearance to enable tem start work in July.

But the health workers are accusing government of deceit and reneging on a promise to post them.

Derrick Owusu, a Vice President of the Coalition told Starr News that the government keeps changing its position regarding their posting weekly, hence their decision to storm the Health Ministry again.

The Health Ministry is yet to react to the latest concerns of the Coalition of unemployed health professionals.

