Fulfil promises Made To Voters - CDD To Politicians

Classfmonline.com
2 hours ago | Politics

The Senior Programme Officer at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Nana Kwame Abrampah, has called on politicians to honour the promises they have made to voters to help build trust and confidence in them.

He said politicians make numerous promises during campaigns to win votes and tend not to fulfil them.

He said this in an interaction with Accra FM's Elisha Adarkwah at a report dissemination and experience sharing workshop held in Kumasi for stakeholders in the region.

He attributed unfulfilled promises by politicians as the main cause of numerous demonstrations in the country.

He said some Ghanaians have now lost trust and confidence in politicians due to unfulfilled promises.

He said the nation's institutions should build trust and confidence in the people to work in partnership to see the development of the nation.

He said, currently, people tend to report cases to the media instead of the security agencies due to the trust and confidence they have lost in them.

