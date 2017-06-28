TOP STORIES
Why We Must Focus On Farming Without Synthetic Fertilisers And Pesticides In Ghana
A Ghanaweb.com general news webpage story with the title: "China bans fruits and vegetables from Ghana" immediately caught my eye, as I scanned through the Ghana-focused online portal's news headlines.
Apparently, it was the deputy minister for trade and industry, Hon. Carlos Ahenkora, who divulged news of that sad reality to the media.
Clearly, it is counter productive to continue burying our heads in sand on the issue of applying synthetic chemicals and pesticides in farming across our homeland Ghana.
In the long-term, strategically, it simply no longer makes sense commercially to continue using synthetic fertilisers and pesticides in farming, if we want to target overseas markets - and, above all, if we want to have a healthy population.
Unfortunately, the trouble about Ghana, is that we seldom connect things. Sadly, lobbyists working for the greedy and wealthy individuals who control the importation and distribution of agro-chemicals in this country, have so many of the members of our ruling elites in their pockets. On a daily basis. Literally.
For example, why is it that Parliament passes all manner of laws that are clearly detrimental to the well-being of our nation and its people? Food for thought. But I digress.
Alas, the worst is yet to come, as regards the banning of agricultural produce such as fruits and vegetables, from Ghana, in overseas markets.
Ghana's pesticide-laden cocoa beans will eventually end up like that too soon if our hard-of-hearing vampire-elites continue to refuse to listen to those of us in the cocoa farming sector who have insisted for years that we must focus on growing cocoa organically in this country - if the industry is to survive and thrive.
We must simply discourage the widespread use of synthetic fertilisers and pesticides in farms across Ghana - for the plain truth is they actually pose a risk to public health in Ghana. Full stop.
A much better and greener alternative - that is incidentally doing wonders for the coffee-growing industries of nations such as Rwanda - BioDeposit, is available. Today, not tomorrow.
Fortunately, it can be used to effectively replace all the different brands of the carcinogenic agro-chemicals and synthetic fertilisers now being used by farmers with such disastrous effect on the health of so many Ghanaians.
But, first, the powerful lobbyists working for the super-wealthy mafiosi that control the importation and distribution of agro-chemicals into Ghana must be defeated. And, quickly, too.
If this government's ministerial team in charge of the ministry of food and agriculture were wise, they would encourage all the nation's farmers to switch to using BioDeposit's very effective natural products for all categories of farming in Ghana - to ensure bumper harvests of pesticide-free agricultural produce galore. That makes a great deal of sense for Mother Ghana - in our humble view.
Hmm, Oman Ghana - enti yewieye paa enei? Asem kesie ebeba debi ankasa!
