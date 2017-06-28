TOP STORIES
Kwame Baffoe Should Operate From Brong-Ahafo, Not Greater-Accra
He has been making waves in the news for quite some time now; and I have briefly followed him now and then, together with Nana Obiri-Boahen, particularly in the heady matter of the retrieval of stolen state-owned vehicles, allegedly stolen by operatives of the erstwhile Mahama-led regime of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
But now Mr. Kwame Baffoe (aka Abronye DC) well appears to be getting way out of hand. I have often wondered why he left his operational base in the Brong-Ahafo Region to operate in the Greater-Accra Region, which clearly appears to becoming increasingly far too small a space for more than one regional organizer of the party.
At this juncture, however, I am far less interested in the quiddities or minute details of the fracas between Mr. Baffoe and assigns and partisans of Mr. Lord Commey, the Operations Director at the Presidency, than the imperative need for the relevant designated authorities to rein in these brawling factions and drum deeply into their ears, and heads, that these key operatives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are presently the elected and constitutionally mandated rulers of the nation. To wit, they should forthwith stop behaving as if they were still desperately lingering on the margins of opposition political culture. They are not the least bit helping to healthily galvanize the base of the party for the enormous task ahead of the Akufo-Addo Administration for the next three-and-half years.
If Mr. Baffoe believes he is being unfairly treated and publicly maligned by partisans of Lord Commey, there are proper institutional channels by which to grieve his concerns. Simply behaving as if he has absolutely no regard for party protocol does not help his case (See “No Elder in NPP Can Stop Me – Abronye DC” MyNewsGh.com / Ghanaweb.com 6/27/17). If, indeed, Abronye DC thinks he cannot be called to order by any of the elders of the New Patriotic Party, he had better be reminded of the epic saga of the even more powerful Messrs. Paul A. Afoko, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and Sammy Crabbe, the indefinitely suspended National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, the General-Secretary of the party, and the Second-Vice Chairman of the NPP, respectively. He may be quite significant in the day-to-day affairs of the ruling party, but Mr. Baffoe must rest assured that absolutely no single individual, including President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is more important than the New Patriotic Party.
By the same token, if Mr. Commey and his partisans, minions and followers have any grievances against Mr. Baffoe, the most appropriate platform upon which to grieve their concerns is via the relevant party establishments and not the media airwaves. And if Mr. Baffoe has any evidence of bribery and corruption against the Commey Group, by all means, let him provide such evidence to the appropriate party body or establishment charged with dealing with such matters. Both parties also need to show maturity and put the long-term interests of the party and the Ghanaian electorate ahead of their own. A word to the wise must be enough!
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.
English Department, SUNY-Nassau
Garden City, New York
June 27, 2017
E-mail: [email protected]
