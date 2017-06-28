TOP STORIES
To get what we have never gotten before, we have to do what we have never done before.By: Big Mike
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
5 Important Questions To Ask When Choosing The Best Urologist In Ghana
It is very important to consider some important questions before you commit your health into the hands of Mainstream Urologist in Ghana. There may come a time when you need to seek the advice of a urological specialist: a physician who has the knowledge, skills and experience needed to help you with any problems affecting your urinary system or male reproductive organs.
Uncomfortable, unusual or painful symptoms in these areas mean that you need a highly qualified and experienced urologist who can investigate your condition, reach an accurate diagnosis and provide suitable treatment options that are at the forefront of medical innovation.
However, it can be a challenge to evaluate an urologist in Ghana when you as a patient and you have not seen one before, especially one who’s training, expertise and results make you feel as if you are in good hands.
So how do you know if you’ve found the best urologist? Here are five questions to ask to give you confidence in your choice:
1. Does the urologist provide comprehensive urology services?
Once you are referred to an urologist, it is important to know that they offer a comprehensive range of services designed to meet your urological needs.
For instance, there is a high correlation of cancer surviving patients having Erectile Dysfunction and therefore seeing a prostate cancer specialist who sparingly deals with Erectile Dysfunction probably doesn’t give you a holistic solution.
Finding out what your potential urologist does will not only ensure you get the very best care, but it will give you peace of mind that your health concerns are a priority.
2. Will the urologist use latest medical processes and technology to get the best results?
It is in your best interest to know the procedures your urologist will use. If they adopt the latest innovations in technology, you should make sure that there are demonstrated results by the surgeon you are dealing with. You want an urologist who has extensive experience and success using these innovative and progressive technologies. You don’t want to be a guinea pig!
So don’t be afraid to ask for:
Results
Risks
Expected or unexpected complications of any treatment options presented to you and other options available to you
Be sure to check these aren’t general field results but those achieved by the surgeon.
3. Does the urologist participate in ongoing research and education?
An urologist, who understands the latest advancements in technology, safety and most importantly, results, is at the cutting edge of their field. You need to ensure that continued learning is important to them, so that they are always at the top of their game. This is a vital component of what makes them the best.
4. Has the urologist won any recognized awards?
Recognition by peak medical bodies that are at the forefront of urology is a significant feature that you should look for in choosing the best urologist. Not only does this tell you that the urologist is an expert in their field, but that the medical community values their contribution.
5. Is the urologist a sought-after thought leader and medical commentator in the community?
If a urological surgeon is regularly invited to appear as an expert in their field, you can be assured that their experience, knowledge and skills are what got them there.
The best urologist in Ghana?
So with these questions in mind, who is the best urologist in Ghana?
Well the answer to that of course will be subjective however as far as comprehensive services, latest processes & results, ongoing research, recognition and thought-leadership is concern look for the best Urologist in Ghana.
Some Urologists provide comprehensive urology services specializing in a variety of innovative treatments regarding prostate cancer, prostate enlargement, vasectomies, vasectomy reversal, incontinence, bladder cancer, kidney stones and erectile dysfunction.
Some also performs all surgeries using the latest advancements, processes and technologies to ensure excellent results, minimal risks and most importantly, quality of life.
Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu: PhD
Research Professor of Prostate cancer & Holistic Medicine
Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine
Larnaca City, Cyprus
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Raphael Nyarkotey Obu
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article