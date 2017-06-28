TOP STORIES
It is only perseverance that takes the SNAIL to its final destination.By: Julius Sitsofe Yao M
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Prof Audrey Gadzekpo, Gifty Bingley, others to speak at Women in PR seminar
Some astute Ghanaian female professionals have been billed to speak at the maiden edition of Women in PR Ghana Seminar scheduled to take place on July 1.
The event, which comes off at the World Trade Centre in Accra, is targeted at Public Relations professionals and students as well as people in the communications and the media industry.
Speaking at the seminar will be renowned Women PR and communications specialists such as Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo (Dean of the School of Information and Communications Studies, University of Ghana), Dr. Koryoe Anim-Wright (President, African University College of Communications), Gifty Bingley (Head of Corporate Affairs, Tigo Ghana), and Cynthia E. Ofori-Dwumfuo (PR Business Leader, Ogilvy & Mather Ghana).
They will touch on topics such as Choosing and Starting a career in PR, Pitching and Building Media Relationship, Social Media for Today’s PR woman, Rising up the Corporate Ladder amongst others.
According a statement by the organisers, there will also be a Panel Discussion on “Women and PR” which will bring to bear some of the issues and perceptions affecting the PR profession and how we can empower each other to build and advance in our career choices.
The discussion, which will be moderated by Akosua Ogyiri Kwafo (Communications Professional, Stratcomm Africa), will have panelists such as Joyce Ahiadorme (Sustainability and Community Affairs Manager, Voltic Ghana), Paulina Kuranchie (Head of PR Department, Ghana Institute of Journalism), Afia Drah (Head of Public Relations, Trust Hospital) and Fati Shaibu (News Editor, e.TV Ghana).
Organisers also noted that, there will be speed mentoring and breakout sessions for attendees to network and interact with fellow PR professionals.
The Seminar, organised by E’April Public Relations, will be hosted by Diana Delali Amaglo (Head of PR, Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited).
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance