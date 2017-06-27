TOP STORIES
Stanbic Bank, Roverman productions honour former President Rawlings
Accra, June 27, GNA - Stanbic Bank, in partnership with Roverman Productions, has honoured one of Ghana's most distinguished Statesmen, His Excellency FLT. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings on his 70th birthday with a play titled, 'Damaged Goods'.
The event, which was held at the National Theatre, provided a platform for the Ex-President to share with friends and family the marking of a significant milestone in his life.
The occasion was graced by some members of the diplomatic corps, Government officials, civil society and celebrities.
Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mawuko Afadzinu, Head of Marketing & Communications, Stanbic Bank, said the Bank's partnership with Roverman Productions was line with the Bank's innovative means of showcasing its commitment to innovation and celebration of the African Heritage.
'The aim of the partnership with Roverman Productions was to show our support for true and selfless statesmanship - traits which have been exhibited by the Former President in myriad ways,' he said.
After the play, Ebo Whyte, CEO of Roverman Productions, eulogized Jerry John Rawlings, recounting how the Former President had contributed to the growth and development of the country.
He told the story of how he mustered the courage to quieten a great public upheaval in the 70s.
Mr. Whyte commended the Ex-President's remarkable penchant for defending the vulnerable in society and his support for many young people to further their education.
Roverman Productions is a brand that exudes quality and 'Ghanaianess'. Its plays are inspired by true life occurrences and are uniquely crafted to suit the Ghanaian context.
