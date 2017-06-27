TOP STORIES
LIFE IS LIKE EWE TRADITIONAL DANCE, "ONE STEP FORWARD ONE STEP BACKWARD".By: Kwame Serebour, (
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Gender Minister appeals for shelter for abused persons
Ho, Jun 27, GNA - Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, Minister of Gender and Social Protection has appealed to Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and development partners to help build "sheltered housing" for abused persons across the country.
She said such facilities would help protect the vulnerable who had been rescued in the regions.
Madam Otiko Djaba made the appeal when she paid a working visit to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in the Volta Region.
She said the facilities would serve as transit units, necessary in integrating victims of abuse into society.
Madam Djaba reiterated government's commitment to protecting the vulnerable and urged them to "speak up" and report abuses.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nana Asomah Hinney, the Volta Regional Police Commander said the police were finding it difficult accommodating victims of abuse, especially women and children brought to them at night and underscored the need for such facilities.
He said the Unit mostly received rape, defilement and trafficking complaints.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News