Steel bender gets 20 years for robbery
Accra, June 27, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday handed a 20 year jail term to one Samuel Ato, a Steel bender, for robbing two persons of various items including money.
Samuel who was charged on five counts of robbery, pleaded guilty to all the charges, but was found guilty on two counts by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh and sentenced accordingly.
He is to serve 20 years on each count in hard labour which is to run concurrently.
Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the Court that on May 31, this year at about 2200 hours, the complainants were sleeping when accused person and two others, now at large, armed with a double barrel gun entered their compound.
The prosecution said the accused persons started collecting their personal items from room to room.
He said the 'Items collected included an Iphone 6, wrist watches, power banks, canvas, and cash'.
Mr Adu said sometime after the robbery, one Nana Prempeh, who was among the victims and a trader in mobile phones at the Tip-Toe lane, was at his shop, when Ato brought in a power bank for sale.
He said the victim identified the power bank as one of the stolen items and when he got closer, he noticed the accused was wearing his canvas and wrist watch.
The Prosecution said together, with other victims, they identified him as among those who robbed them, they then grabbed and handed him over to the Police.
GNA
By Hafsa Obeng, GNA
