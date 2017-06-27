TOP STORIES
Golf Estate, Saki and High Tension celebrate Eid ul Fitr
By Benjamin Apeke
Tema, June 27, GNA - Alhaji Gbemu Yao Elias, Chief Imam for the Golf City Estate Mosque, has admonished Muslims to be helpers of one another and to give to the needy.
'Those of us who have, let us give to those who do not have. We pray Allah to give us love, compassion and togetherness,' he said.
He made this call on Monday during a colourful ceremony to mark the end of Ramadam at Golf City Estate Mosque in the Kpone Katamanso District.
Speaking on the theme, 'Continuing the good works carried out during the Ramadan to foster unity,' he said 'we have to carry on the goodwill we were exercising during the Ramadan. We have to be mindful, knowing that Allah sees what we do.'
He entreated Ghanaians to fear Allah and respect their leaders adding, 'We have to follow and pray for him (the President). We shouldn't curse him because we don't love him. It is Allah who chooses a leader. Allah communicates to our minds to choose our leaders,' he informed.
Imam Elias admonished government officials to also fear God by taking good care of whatever had been entrusted to them and not to be biased.
'Everyone is part of the gold, diamond, the crude oil. I want to appeal to the officials of government not to misuse whatever God has put under their control. God will definitely ask them on the day of accountability,' he cautioned.
As part of the ceremony, Rising Soul School donated some items to worshippers at Golf Estate Mosque during the end of Ramadan festivities.
In all, Mr. Isaac Nartey, Head Teacher of the school, presented five boxes each of fruit drinks and bottled water to the Mosque.
GNA
