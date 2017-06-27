TOP STORIES
Take responsibility for your own education
Denyase (Ash), June 27, GNA - Children have been advised to take responsibility for their education by remaining focused and working hard on their books.
Madam Faustina Osei Prempeh, Executive Director of Rights and Responsibilities Initiative Ghana (RRIG), an NGO, said as the government, the community, parents and other stakeholders provided the infrastructure, teaching and learning materials including books and computers, they should accept to do their part by concentrating on their studies.
They should be disciplined, punctual to school, remain attentive in class and adopt the habit of reading.
She told them to refuse to be distracted and avoid making any fatal mistakes they would be forced to live with for the rest of their life.
She was speaking at a durbar organized at Denyase in the Bekwai Municipality to celebrate this year's International Day of the African Child.
The theme chosen for the event was 'Accelerating protection, empowerment and equal opportunity for children in Africa by 2030'.
Madam Prempeh urged them not to fall into bad company, spend less time on the mobile phone and watching soap operas on television and resist peer pressure influence.
She also used the occasion to remind parents to live up to their responsibility of ensuring the development and growth of children.
They should help them to be God-fearing and give them good character training to make their lives meaningful to society.
She highlighted the need to put premium on their education and make sure that their basic school needs were provided.
Madam Aba Oppong, the Board Chairperson for RRIG, asked that young girls should not be pushed into early marriages, adding that, they should stay in school to pursue academic careers. GNA
By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA
