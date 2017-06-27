TOP STORIES
Dr. Spio-Garbrah donates to Effutu Muslims to commemorate Eid Mubarak
Winneba (C/R), June 27, GNA - Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah has donated assorted commodities valued at thousands of Ghana Cedis to support Effutu Muslims towards the celebration of Eid Mubarak festival.
The Items includes 55 cartons of soft drinks, 30 bags of rice and 60 bottles of frytol cooking oil.
Making the donation at a ceremony at Winneba Zongo, Dr. Spio-Garbrah who was accompany by Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru of the Effutu Constituency branch of the NDC, said the gesture was aimed at given back to society the little that he has by the grace of the Almighty God acquired.
I have been donating such items to support my Muslims brothers and Sister over ten years now, as part of my passion to support them, especially the needy ones, to make them feel happy during the period.
He said Muslims in Upper East and West, Northern and Ashanti Regions had already benefited from such gesture from him.
Dr Spio-Garbrah commended them for the peaceful and successful Ramadan, adding that he hoped they will continue to let the values for which they fasted reflect in all their daily dealings and also pray to Allah that the existing peace, harmony and tranquillity grow and be maintained to accelerate the goals of the country.
Alhaji Tanko Salagah Special Aid to the Chief of Muslim Community in Effutu who received the items on behalf of the community, expressed his appreciation to Dr. Spio-Garbrah for his continuous gesture to Muslims and added that the items will be used for the purpose for which they were donated.
Later prayers were said for Allah to guide, protect, led and grant him all his heart desires.
GNA
