Muslims urged to remain steadfast
Tema, June 27, GNA - Maulvi Raghib zia ul Haq, the Greater Accra Regional Missionary of the Ahmadiyya Mission, has urged Muslims to remain steadfast in whatever circumstances they find themselves to gain reward.
He said: 'Today reminds us that there is always ease after hardship and the steadfast is always rewarded for his efforts.'
Maulvi Haq gave the advice when he led Muslims in prayers held at Community '5' in Tema to climax their month-long fasting.
He said: 'From every angle, the celebrations of Eid are full of lessons for Muslims and it is a day of self-analysis, gratefulness, and blessings and of course, immense happiness.'
The Maulvi said the celebration was not about excessive eating, drinking, music and dancing, but to remind Muslims that in any circumstance they must not overlook the dues of the Creator and that true satisfaction lied in Him.
He said Muslims have been instructed to make financial sacrifices prior to Eid so as to enable the less fortunate to also partake in the celebrations, and 'to remind us that happiness is real only when it is shared with others and when no one is left out.'
GNA
